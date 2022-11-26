Police recovers IED from mini-bus in Ramban

Ramban, Nov 25: The Jammu and Kashmir police on
Friday claimed to have recovered and defused an
Improvised Explosive Device planted in a mini-bus in
Ramban district.
In a statement, a spokesperson said on a reliable input a
joint team of police, CRPF and Army established a check
point at Nashri.
The statement reads during checking a mini-bus was
intercepted and passengers were de-boarded from the
vehicle safely.
It added the vehicle was thoroughly searched and during
search, one suspicious bag was recovered which was
further checked and an IED was found.
It further reads BDS teams of Police, CRPF and Army
later reached to the spot and detonated the IED.
