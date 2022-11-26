Police recovers IED from mini-bus in Ramban

Ramban, Nov 25: The Jammu and Kashmir police on

Friday claimed to have recovered and defused an

Improvised Explosive Device planted in a mini-bus in

Ramban district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said on a reliable input a

joint team of police, CRPF and Army established a check

point at Nashri.

The statement reads during checking a mini-bus was

intercepted and passengers were de-boarded from the

vehicle safely.

It added the vehicle was thoroughly searched and during

search, one suspicious bag was recovered which was

further checked and an IED was found.

It further reads BDS teams of Police, CRPF and Army

later reached to the spot and detonated the IED.