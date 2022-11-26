NIA files suppli chargesheet against J&K Resident

Srinagar, Nov 25: The National Investigation Agency on

Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against a

Jammu and Kashmir resident in a case related to criminal

conspiracy of carrying put militant attacks at different

places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

A spokesperson said NIA filed supplementary chargesheet

against an accused in case relating to a criminal

conspiracy for carrying out militant attacks by Hizb-ul-

Mujahideen cadres at different places in UP and other

parts of India.

The statement reads the case was initially registered as

FIR No. 06/2018 dated 12.09.2018 at PS-ATS, Lucknow

and re-registered by NIA on 24.09.2018 against Danish

Naseer of Kishtwar, under section 120B of IPC and

section 17, 18 & 38 of UA (P) Act 1967.

“Investigations have established that Danish Naseer was

working as an OGW for the HM and also providing shelter

and all kinds of support to active HM militant,” it reads.

It added that being a part of the larger conspiracy, he

knowingly facilitated HM militant Kamruz Zaman for

committing militant acts.

“Inter alia, Danish Naseer transferred an amount of Rs.

30,000/- to arrested accused Kamruj Zaman, to further the

militant activities of HM. Further investigations in the case

are in progress,” it reads.