Search
IndiaPolice recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda’s wife from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi; 2 held

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 7: The Delhi Police have recovered the car of BJP president JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, weeks after it was reported stolen from Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested for the theft, they added.

According to the police, the Fortuner car of JP Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in Delhi on March 19.

The SUV's driver had gone to have lunch at his residence in Govindpuri after getting it serviced when it was stolen.

He then approached the police and filed a complaint. The police registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle.

According to CCTV footage, the SUV was last seen heading towards Gurugram and has a Pradesh number plate, officials said.

“We have arrested two persons in this case. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had stolen the SUV on demand and were planning to take it to Nagaland,” they said.

Previous article
IMD using AI, machine learning to enhance weather forecasts: Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

IMD using AI, machine learning to enhance weather forecasts: Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 7: India’s weather scientists have started...

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 7: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi...

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu’s resignation, early election

Northlines Northlines -
Tel Aviv (Israel), Apr 7: Anti-government protesters have once...

Shrine Board Adds Robust Health Care Accessibility On Mata Vaishno Devi Track

Northlines Northlines -
KATRA, Apr 6: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMD using AI, machine learning to enhance weather forecasts: Director-General Mrutyunjay...

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi...

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu’s resignation,...