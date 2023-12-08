Police inspector injured in a militant attack succumbs, LG condoles

Srinagar, Dec 7: J&K Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was injured in a militant attack in Srinagar in October succumbed in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Thursday, an official said,

Wani was shifted to AIIMS from Srinagar only yesterday for specialized treatment and he succumbed today, he said.

On October 29, the off duty Police Inspector Wani was critically wounded after a lone militant shot at him in Srinagar's Eidgah locality on October 29, while he was playing cricket. Wani was shot at point blank range at the Eidgah ground.

Wani is survived by his wife, father and a brother.

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the brave martyr Inspector Masroor Ahmad.

He has said, “No words are strong enough to express the pain of losing Inspector Masroor Ahmad, the brave son of Mother India. I salute his courage and sacrifice. In this difficult moment of grief, I express my condolences to the family of the martyr,” the Lt Governor said.

“I want to assure the people that his supreme sacrifice will not go in vain. We are firmly resolved to crush the terrorist menace and give a befitting reply to those who are aiding and abetting terrorism,” the Lt Governor said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain condoled the heroic loss.

“Today, we mourn the loss of Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, a courageous officer who valiantly served amidst the looming threat of terrorism. His sacrifice embodies the harsh reality our J&K policemen face, dedicating their lives to shield our communities from the shadows of terrorism,” the DGP said.

Swain added that the cowardly attack on a policeman, enjoying a moment of leisure, is a stark reminder of the vicious mindset perpetuated by terrorist networks operating at the behest of Pakistan.

“This tragic incident strengthens our resolve at the J&K Police to redouble our efforts in combating terrorism,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah condoled the death of Wani.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Sub-Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani. He put up a very brave fight after being injured when he was fired upon by a militant in Srinagar recently while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighbourhood.

My condolences to his loved ones & his @JmuKmrPolice colleagues. May Allah grant his place in Jannat,” Omar said in a post on X.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said he was at a loss for words.

“.. Losing such a young, daring and vibrant cop is too difficult to compensate for! May his soul rest in peace and solace and may the bereaved family be granted with forbearance to endure this irreparable loss,” he said.