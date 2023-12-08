Altaf Bukhari to contest Parliamentary election from Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 7: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari will contest the upcoming parliamentary election from Baramulla Constituency, a senior party leader announced on Thursday.

Senior party leader Dilawar Mir at a party function in Bandipora said the decision to field Bukhari was reached through a party consensus.

He called upon the party workers to support the party president when polls will be held.

Earlier addressing a public rally at Bandipora Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari asserted that “Jammu and Kashmir is destined to remain an integral part of the country.”

He urged the public not to fall prey to “deceptive slogans propagated by traditional political parties.” However, he vowed that “Apni Party would ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir receive all the rights they are entitled to according to the constitution of the country.”

He said his party's primary agenda is to ensure permanent peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir so that people of this region can live and prosper in a peaceful environment.

“Unlike traditional political parties, we do not pursue unattainable goals, nor do we believe in emotional sloganeering. Such practices have inflicted deep harm on the interests of the people, leading to destruction and bloodshed in our land”, Bukhari said and added “over the years, we have already lost lakhs of our youth, and we cannot afford further violence on this soil”.

Bukhari said that whatever occurred on August 5, 2019, will always haunt the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “People can never forget what happened on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood, and it was bifurcated into two regions. It will haunt us always.”

He cautioned people not to trust the traditional parties who claim that they will get the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A undone.

Bukhari promised that if the Apni Party is mandated to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, it will ensure that the people receive their constitutional rights and ample employment opportunities are created for the youth.