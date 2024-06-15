back to top
Police attaches property worth 1.43 Cr of drug peddlers
Police attaches property worth 1.43 Cr of drug peddlers

Srinagar, Jun 14: Continuing its action against drug peddlers, and Police in Kulgam on Friday said to have attached properties belonging to notorious drug peddlers in the district.

Police in Kulgam attached properties (Double storied residential house measuring 1093.50 Sq ft and Cowshed measuring 437.25 Sq ft (both valuing 70 lakhs approx) belonging to notorious drug peddler namely Bashir Ahmad Ganie Son of Mohd Ahsan Ganie a resident of Nassu Badragund, Qazigund presently lodged in central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu under PIT NDPS Act and, newly constructed two storied residential house measuring 941.36 Sq ft (valuing 73 lakhs approx) of Ghulam Nabi Kuttay Son of Abdul Aziz Kuttay resident of Kaladrund, Frisal, presently under Police custody, a police spokesman said in a statement issued today.

The actions were taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & are linked with case FIR no 40/2023 U/S 8/15 of NDPS act of Police Station Qazigund and FIR number 26/2024 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act of Police Station Yaripora, respectively, police said.

“The properties were identified as illegally acquired properties during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Kulgam Police. The properties were prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the above mentioned drug peddlers,” police said.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Police, the statement added.

 

