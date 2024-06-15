Massive combing operation in Doda town

Searches also conducted in Hiranagar sector

Jammu, Jun 14: After two back to back terror related incidents in upper reaches of Bhaderwah and Tanta Top Gundoh areas of district Doda and Saida Sukhal village of Hiranagar in district Kathua, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Doda town today.

The searches were conducted on Parmaz road in Doda town where a couple of people were seen moving downwards through bushes in suspicious circumstances. The search operation was launched around 10 am which lasted till afternoon and was called off without finding anyone.

“We had received information of suspected movement of a couple of individuals on Parmaz road after which the operation was launched. To ensure safety of people and the district headquarters security forces are letting any chance to go waste. After thorough searches nothing was found and forces set wild bushes on fire to ensure nobody is hiding in the area,” an intelligence source said.

Since June 9, terror related incidents in Jammu region have increased when a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by terrorists in Pouni area of Reasi district in which nine people lost their lives and 33 others got injured followed by a firefight with freshly infiltrated terrorists in Saida Sukhal village near the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. While the firefight in Kathua district was going on, terrorists attacked a joint patrol party of Army and J&K police in Chattergala area of Bhaderwah in district Doda in which five soldiers and a special police officer were injured.

On Wednesday evening, terrorists injured a policeman in Tanta top area of Gundoh in Doda district and fled from the area. Since then the security forces have launched massive search operation in forests of Chattergala and Tanta top and are trying to track down the terrorists.

The intelligence source said that both these areas have dense forests and operation has to be conducted by following the standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the search operation is also going on in Hiranagar sector following information of presence of more terrorists in the area but nothing has been found so far.

With increase in militancy related incidents in different areas of Jammu region, security forces have been kept on tenterhooks by the information, fake or genuine, which are forcing them to launch search operations in different areas without getting any results