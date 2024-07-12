back to top
    Jammu KashmirPolice attaches property of drug peddler in Baramulla
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Police attaches property of drug peddler in Baramulla

    Srinagar, Jul 11: and Police in Baramulla district attached property of a “notorious” drug peddler, police said on Thursday.

    Police said the property which is a residential house worth around Rs 23 lacs belongs to a notorious drug peddler Mohd Sabir Barwal, resident of Jabda Kamalkote at present Laghama Uri.

    “The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation conducted by Police,” an official said.

    He said that the community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood.

    Police said persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law.

    “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.

