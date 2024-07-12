back to top
    At Siachen, Army Commander asks troops to be prepared for challenges
    At Siachen, Army Commander asks troops to be prepared for challenges

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, July 11: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Thursday visited forward posts at Siachen glacier in and asked the troops to remain in a “high state of operational readiness”.

    The commander appreciated the professional excellence of the brigade guarding the borderline with Pakistan, the Northern Command said.

    “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army commander northern command accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps visited forward posts of Siachen brigade to review operational preparedness,” it wrote on X.

    The commander asked the troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness to meet all challenges and be prepared for future challenges.

    Police attaches property of drug peddler in Baramulla
    Unattended Kashmiri Pandit Temple, Shrine property be protected by state: High Court
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

