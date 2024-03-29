Search
Police attach illegal properties of a drug peddler in J&K

By: Northlines

Srinagar, Mar 28: Police on Thursday attached the “illegal” properties of a notorious drug peddler in and 's Baramulla district.

The drug peddler identified as Mudasir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Chanderseeran is presently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, Police said.

Police said, “properties (land measuring 6 marlas under survey No. 875 & plinth of under construction poultry farm worth lacs) belonging to the notorious drug peddler has been attached”.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during an investigation/inquiry conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler”, Police added.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

