Police attach illegal properties of a drug peddler in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 28: Police on Thursday attached the “illegal” properties of a notorious drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The drug peddler identified as Mudasir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Chanderseeran is presently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, Police said.

Police said, “properties (land measuring 6 marlas under survey No. 875 & plinth of under construction poultry farm worth lacs) belonging to the notorious drug peddler has been attached”.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during an investigation/inquiry conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler”, Police added.