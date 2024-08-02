Police arrests 651 drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 2: Police have arrested 651 drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 86.5 crore so far in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said here on Friday.



Among the 651 drug peddlers, 122 were hard-core who had been booked under PITNDPS, and 375 were detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Under the aegis of the Drug-Free Baramulla campaign and continuing its action against drug menace, police have also recovered drugs worth Rs 86.5 crores since January 2023.

Police also seized the illegal properties of 20 notorious drug peddlers worth Rs 10 crore, comprising residential houses, shopping complexes, vehicles, and land plots.

Police said that heroin abuse cases have seen a sharp dip in Baramulla district.

Police have urged community members to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood.

“Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law,” police said. (Agencies)