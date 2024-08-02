J&K | SED forms committee to regulate functioning of coaching centres

Jammu, Aug 2: The School Education Department has sanctioned the constitution of a committee led by Director School Education Jammu for formulation of draft guidelines for regulating the functioning of coaching/study centres across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
