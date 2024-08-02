back to top
    J&K | SED forms committee to regulate functioning of coaching centres

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 2: The School Department has sanctioned the constitution of a committee led by Director School Education Jammu for formulation of draft guidelines for regulating the functioning of coaching/study centres across the UT of Jammu and .

    Amarnath Yatra continues as another batch of 1221 pilgrims leaves for Kashmir
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

