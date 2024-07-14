back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPolice action against clerics in Anantnag over 'inflammatory' remarks
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Police action against clerics in Anantnag over ‘inflammatory’ remarks

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 13: Two clerics have been “bound down” in Anantnag district for allegedly using inflammatory language targeting a specific community, police said on Saturday.

    The clerics were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawood.

    The remarks made were brought to the attention of the Anantnag Police, which promptly initiated proceedings against the two, a police officer said

    Bounding down entails the accused must give an undertaking that they will indulge in good conduct and refrain from committing any offence.

    The officer urged the public to report any instance of hate speech or inflammatory language to the authorities immediately.

    Previous article
    3 killed, 24 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Doda
    Next article
    Crime Br chargesheets cop for duping colleague
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ensure foolproof security for Muhurram: IGP Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Kashmir Inspector General of Police V...

    Nr Army Commander asks troops to remain in operational alert

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 13: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    Two drug peddlers detained under PSA

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, July 13: Two alleged drug peddlers were...

    Tehsildar Baramulla suspended for issuing transfer orders without approval

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 13: District Magistrate Baramulla placed Tehsildar Baramulla...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ensure foolproof security for Muhurram: IGP Kashmir

    Nr Army Commander asks troops to remain in operational alert

    Two drug peddlers detained under PSA