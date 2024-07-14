back to top
    3 killed, 24 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Doda

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Jul 13: Three people died and 24 were injured when a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

    The accident took place near Bhatyas at around 10.25 am when the private mini bus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa, the officials said.

    They said one woman was found dead by the rescuers on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

    The nine other injured person, whose condition was stated to be serious, are being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda, the officials said.

    Spoke to DC #Doda Harvinder Singh after learning about the tragic road accident in which a mini bus rolled down a deep gorge at Thathri Gandoh leading to loss of 2 lives and injuries to 17. Rescue teams are on the job. 6 of the critically injured shifted to GMC Doda. I'm in constant touch. All possible assistance being provided. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh post on X.

