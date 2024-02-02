PMLA Court Grants 5-Day ED Remand To Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Feb 2: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday remanded to five days’ Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, lawyers said. Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

The special PMLA court had on Thursday sent the JMM leader to judicial custody for a day.