AAP, BJP protests in Delhi: Security tightened in Central Delhi, additional police personnel deployed

New Delhi, Feb 2: Security has been stepped up in central Delhi with the deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday, police said.



While the AAP will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members will protest near the AAP head office against the “corruption” of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The headquarters of both the parties is on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the distance between them is less than 800 metres.

A senior police officer said appropriate arrangements had been made. “Adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the protests. Additional personnel have been deployed. No one will be allowed to break the law,” the officer said.

Traffic movement will be hit on the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg, and accordingly, diversions will be effected, according to police.



Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will take part in their party's protest.

On Tuesday, in a setback to the Congress and the AAP — both partners in the opposition INDIA bloc — the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls.



The Delhi BJP said its president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with others, will demonstrate against the “corruption” of the Kejriwal government.

AAP MLAs, councillors placed under house arrest ahead of protest: AAP leader Gopal Rai.

AAP MLAs, councillors placed under house arrest ahead of protest, heavy barricading in front of party office: AAP leader Gopal Rai.



Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal placed under house arrest ahead of protest: AAP's Gopal Rai says at a press conference.

Why is BJP scared of AAP protest: Atishi

In a post on X, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, “Heavy barricading all across Delhi. Buses full of AAP volunteers being detained. Hundreds of para-military forces outside the AAP office.”



“Why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayor elections?” she asked.

AAP MLAs, volunteers coming for party's protest being stopped, detained: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in the party's protest outside the BJP headquarters here against the “cheating” in the Chandigarh mayoral polls are being stopped or detained, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday.