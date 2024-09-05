back to top
Search
    IndiaPM to address the programme marking the launch of ‘Jal Sanchay Jan...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    PM to address the programme marking the launch of ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative’ on 6th September

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative in Gujarat's Surat on Friday, a step aimed at strengthening community involvement in water conservation.
    The initiative aligns with the ongoing “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign, reinforcing Modi's vision of collaborative water management to ensure long-term water security, according to an official statement.
    The initiative seeks to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries and stakeholders in Gujarat to implement rainwater-harvesting structures. These efforts are expected to serve as a model for other states, promoting sustainable water-management practices and enhancing water security across the country.
    The programme underscores Modi's call for a “whole-of-society” approach, urging for collective action towards turning every drop of rain into a valuable resource. The structures built under this initiative will play a pivotal role in rainwater harvesting, showcasing Gujarat's success in community-driven water conservation and encouraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) involvement.
    Gujarat's model of water conservation, rooted in community participation, has been a pioneering example in . The launch of the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative is being seen as a landmark moment, designed to inspire other states to replicate these efforts, the statement said.
    The prime minister has often highlighted water conservation as a mission, reflecting his long-standing advocacy for sustainable water management. With the involvement of state nodal officers from across the country in this launch, the event signifies the national importance of creating a sustainable, water-secure future for generations to come.
    The initiative builds on the success of the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign, which began in 2019. Despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign has grown into an annual nationwide effort. Its current edition, launched in March, emphasises women's leadership in water management under the theme “Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti”, the statement said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ICRA lowers projected losses for Indian airlines to Rs 2,000-3,000 cr on improved earnings, stable costs
    Next article
    People’s Conference would back any resolution on restoration of Art 370 in assembly: Sajad Lone
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    EC notifies 3rd phase of J K Assembly elections

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 5: The Election Commission of India on...

    Interpol issued 100 Red Notices on India’s request in 2023, highest in a year: CBI chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 5 : Interpol issued 100 Red...

    PM Modi discusses ways to boost bilateral cooperation with Singapore Prez

    Northlines Northlines -
    Singapore, Sep 5 :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday...

    J&K polls: After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 5: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EC notifies 3rd phase of J K Assembly elections

    Interpol issued 100 Red Notices on India’s request in 2023, highest...

    PM Modi discusses ways to boost bilateral cooperation with Singapore Prez