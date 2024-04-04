PM to address rally At Udhampur on April 12, Shah at Jammu on April 9

Jammu, Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a massive rally at Udhampur in Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency on April 12 to boost the BJP campaign for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, reports said.



The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Raipur-Domana on April 9, focussing on Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address another rally at Kathua on April 10 while former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain will address a rally at Doda on April 13.



These rallies are to support BJP candidates such as Dr Jitendra Singh for Udhampur-Doda Seat and Jugal Kishore Sharma for Jammu-Reasi Seat.

The Udhampur-Doda constituency will go to polls in first phase on April 19 while Jammu-Reasi seat will have voting in second phase on April 26.



Other senior BJP leaders and Ministers including party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari are also expected to campaign for the BJP candidates in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)