PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

By: Northlines

Jaipur, Apr 4: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “sleeping” after taking a pill while China “entered” Indian territory.
Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, he also called Modi a “sardar of liars”. He said Modi does not think for the country and only abuses the Gandhi family.

“Modi says ‘I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China. They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? “He does not think for the country, he just abuses the Gandhi family. He wants to take the people of the country with him by torturing them, he always keeps lying,” he said. “Modi is ‘sardar of liars'.” Her said nobody from the Gandhi family became PM or minister since 1989, yet Modi talks about dynastic .
He said the prime minister toured foreign nations, is visiting across the country during the Lok Sabha polls, but he did not go to Manipur which witnessed riots. (Agencies)

