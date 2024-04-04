5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba Town in Himachal Pradesh, No Casualties Reported

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Chamba town in Himachal Pradesh on the evening of April 4th, sending shockwaves across the region. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at around 9:30 PM at a shallow depth of 10 km below the earth's surface, with the epicenter located near Chamba.

​ ​ The quake caused strong shaking in Chamba and the popular tourist town of Manali, over 100 km away. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far from the affected areas. Local authorities and disaster management teams are conducting assessments. People rushed out of their homes in panic as the ground began shaking for several seconds.

​ ​ As per the earthquake monitoring agency, the coordinates of the earthquake were 33.09 degrees North and 76.59 degrees East. Residents recalled feeling a violent swaying that lasted at least 15-20 seconds. The tremor was also felt in nearby areas such as Dalhousie, Kullu, and Lahaul among others, adding to fears.

