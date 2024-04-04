Search
Breaking News5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba Town in Himachal Pradesh, No Casualties Reported
Breaking NewsHimachalIndia

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba Town in Himachal Pradesh, No Casualties Reported

By: Northlines

Date:

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Chamba town in Pradesh on the evening of April 4th, sending shockwaves across the region. According to the Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at around 9:30 PM at a shallow depth of 10 km below the earth's surface, with the epicenter located near Chamba.
The quake caused strong shaking in Chamba and the popular tourist town of Manali, over 100 km away. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far from the affected areas. Local authorities and disaster management teams are conducting assessments. People rushed out of their homes in panic as the ground began shaking for several seconds.
As per the earthquake monitoring agency, the coordinates of the earthquake were 33.09 degrees North and 76.59 degrees East. Residents recalled feeling a violent swaying that lasted at least 15-20 seconds. The tremor was also felt in nearby areas such as Dalhousie, Kullu, and Lahaul among others, adding to fears.
Seismologists have warned that the mountainous Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are situated in a highly sensitive seismic zone, so quakes are a frequent threat. A network of over 50 seismological centers monitors such activities across the country. Citizens have been advised to follow safety procedures during earthquakes.
Previous article
PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
Jaipur, Apr 4: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday...

Opposition Spreading Rumours About CAA, It Is Modi Ki Guarantee To Provide Citizenship: PM

Northlines Northlines -
Cooch Behar (WB), Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

People Will Vote For BJP If Article 370 Abrogation Made Them Happy, Says NC’s Omar Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 4: Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir commented...

Jammu and Kashmir Eases Age Rule for Class 1 Admissions

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 4: The Jammu and Kashmir education department...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition Spreading Rumours About CAA, It Is Modi Ki Guarantee To...

People Will Vote For BJP If Article 370 Abrogation Made Them...