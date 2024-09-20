PM promises restoration of J&K’s statehood

Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 20: Stating that the BJP will fulfil its commitment to make J&K a state again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first poll rally at SK Stadium here on Thursday, accused three families of “putting stones” in the hands of the youth of the Valley and ruining their future for own benefits.

Working towards restoring peace



– Vowing that he “will not let another generation of ours be destroyed at the hands of these three families,” PM Narendra Modi said he was “sincerely working towards restoring peace here.” “Today, schools and colleges are running smoothly throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

– Accusing the three parties of “trampling democracy and ‘Kashmiriyat' for their own benefits”, PM Narendra Modi said “they treated J&K's politics as their own fiefdom.”

“The festival of democracy is going on in J&K. Yesterday, the first round of voting took place in seven districts. For the first time, the voting took place without the shadow of terrorism,” Modi said.

While address a large number of people at the stadium, Modi began his speech in Kashmiri language stating that the world was witnessing how the people of J&K are strengthening India's democracy.

Launching an attack on the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress, Modi said these parties were in a state of panic ever since he had said that the three families were responsible for the destruction of J&K.

He also accused the three families of remaining partners in every “oppression committed against Kashmiri Hindus and Sikh brothers and sisters.”

The Prime Minister said now J&K would “no longer be in the grip of these three families. The youth are challenging them”. Vowing that he “will not let another generation of ours be destroyed at the hands of these three families,” Modi said he was “sincerely working towards restoring peace here.” “Today, schools and colleges are running smoothly throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Modi said there used to be no studies for months in schools and colleges.



“Our youth were away from studies outside schools and colleges. These three families were happy by putting stones in their hands. These people have ruined the future of our children for their own benefit,” he said, adding that now “children have pens, books and laptops in their hands. Today, there are no reports of fires in schools.”

Highlighting the BJP government's achievements in J&K, Modi said in the past 35 years, Kashmir remained closed for almost 3,000 days. “In the past 5 years, Kashmir did not remain closed for even eight hours,” he said.



Modi said: “J&K youth are no longer helpless. They are becoming stronger in the Modi government. I am happy that the J&K BJP has also made big announcements for the employment of youth”.



“For years, people were afraid of coming to Lal Chowk. Now the picture has changed,” he said. Modi urged people to break all voting records in the second phase of the elections scheduled on September 25.



‘Pakistan celebrating



NC-Cong manifesto'



Earlier addressing a rally in Katra of Reasi district on Thursday, the PM attacked the NC-Congress alliance in J&K. Modi said Pakistan was celebrating the manifesto of the two parties as it aligned with the ideology of the neighboring country.



“The people of J&K might not be enthused by the manifesto of the Congress and NC, but Pakistan seems to be celebrating it. The Defence Minister of Pakistan has endorsed the manifesto of these parties as it talks about restoration of Article 370”.



Modi said “Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has openly supported the Congress-NC. The Minister welcomed the agenda of the Congress and the NC regarding Article 370 and 35A and said it was same as that of Pakistan. Pakistan itself has exposed the Congress-NC”.



Warning the opposition, Modi said he would not allow Pakistan's agenda to be implemented in J&K. “I am telling the Congress and NC clearly…we will not allow Pakistan's agenda to be implemented in J&K. No power in the world can bring back Article 370,” he said.



Modi said the NC, PDP and the Congress had always discriminated against the Jammu region and did not allow it to prosper. “These parties have wounded this region for years. For this, you will have to choose the lotus symbol. It is only the BJP that prioritised your interests and ended the decade-long discrimination with you,” he said while addressing the voters of Reasi and Udhampur district.

We are now progressing towards regional stability. I assure you, with your support, J&K will soon be free from terrorism,” Modi said.