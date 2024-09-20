back to top
    Intentions, agenda of NC-Congress alliance similar to Pak’s: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said the Pakistan defence minister's statement on the Congress and Conference lending support to Article 370 and 35A has once “again exposed” the opposition party.

    Shah also claimed that the tune of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's party and Pakistan has always been the same and the Congress has always been “hand in glove with the anti-national forces”.

    He said the statement of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif proved that the neighbouring country and the Congress have the “same intentions and agenda”.

    In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Pakistan's Defence Minister's statement about Congress and JKNC's support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed the Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda.”

    The home minister said for the past few years, Rahul Gandhi had been standing with every “anti- force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen”.

    “Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the Indian Army, the tune of Rahul Gandhi's Congress Party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces,” Shah added.

    He went on to warn the Congress-NC alliance and Pakistan that till the time Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, neither Article 370 nor terrorism can return to . “But, the Congress and Pakistan forget that there is Modi government at the Centre, hence neither Article 370 nor terrorism is going to come back in Kashmir,” he said.

    Shah was reacting to Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif statement that the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-National Conference alliance in and Kashmir were on the same page on the issue of restoration of Article 370.

    On being asked by a local news channel whether Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page regarding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in the union territory, Asif said, “Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same.”

