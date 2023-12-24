PM Narendra Modi Meets Around 250 Students Of Jammu And Kashmir

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with about 250 students representing almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the ‘Watan Ko Jano' programme under which they have been touring the country.

Official sources said these students come from an underprivileged background. They have so far visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi, they added.

The programme is aimed at giving exposure to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir. Many students shared their thoughts. While addressing the students, Prime Minister Modi called upon them to know the country.

