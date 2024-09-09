back to top
    PM Modi urges more public nominations for Padma Awards as deadline nears

    New Delhi, Sept 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged more people to nominate inspiring personalities for the Padma Awards.

    PM Modi's call comes as the deadline for nominations approaches on September 15.

    In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Over the last decade, we have honoured countless grassroots level heroes with the #PeoplesPadma. The life journeys of the awardees have motivated countless people. Their grit and tenacity are clearly visible in their rich work.”

    PM Modi said that the central government has brought in the initiative of public nomination in a bid to make the system more transparent and participative.

    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2024

    “In the spirit of making the system more transparent and participative, our Government has been inviting the people to nominate others for various Padma awards. I am happy that several nominations have come,” he said.

    “The last day to nominate is the 15th of this month. I urge more people to nominate inspiring personalities for the Padma Awards,” PM Modi mentioned in the post.

    As per an MHA release, The online nominations for the Padma Awards 2025 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2025 began on May 1, 2024. The nominations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.

    The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise ‘work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, , literature and , , medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade industry, etc.

    All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

    The release mentioned that the Government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into “People's Padma,” and so all citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations, including self-nomination.

     

