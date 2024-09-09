back to top
Search
    IndiaGovt to begin farmer registration for Aadhaar-Style IDs from October; targets 5...
    India

    Govt to begin farmer registration for Aadhaar-Style IDs from October; targets 5 Cr by March

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sep 9: In a major push towards digitising the sector, the government will soon begin registration of farmers across the country to provide them with a unique ID similar to Aadhaar, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said on Monday.

    Chaturvedi, speaking on the sidelines of an Outlook Agri-Tech Summit and Swaraj Awards, said the guidelines for the registration process will be issued soon, with the implementation set to begin in the first week of October.

    “Our target is to register five crore farmers by March next year,” the secretary said, noting that the initiative is part of the government's Rs 2,817-crore Digital Agriculture Mission approved by the Cabinet recently.

    A pilot project was earlier conducted in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and 19 states have already onboarded the project, he said.

    Once the farmers' registry is created, an “Aadhaar-like unique ID” will be provided to each registered farmer.

    Chaturvedi said the unique ID will help farmers access various agricultural schemes, including the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Kisan Credit Card programme, without much hassle.

    The data gathered will also aid the government in policy planning and targeted extension services.

    “Presently, farmers have to go through verification every time they apply for any agri schemes. It not only involves cost but some face harassment. To address this issue, we are going to create a farmers' registry,” he said.

    The secretary said the current government data is limited to farm land parcels and crop details provided by states, but lacks individual farmer-wise information. The new registry aims to bridge this gap.

    Chaturvedi urged progressive farmers, scientists and companies to spread awareness about the farmers' registration process and encourage participation. Camps will be organised across the country for the registration drive.

    The government is also working on several other technological interventions, including a Kisan AI-based chatbox system, to improve services and support for farmers, the official added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    EVs can maintain cost without subsidies but won’t oppose incentives: Nitin Gadkari
    Next article
    PM Modi urges more public nominations for Padma Awards as deadline nears
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Some elements don’t want India to grow, but no need to be scared of them: RSS chief Bhagwat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pune, Sep 9: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan...

    Need to increase acceptance of Hindi without competing with other languages: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Cong likely to get chairmanship of 4 standing committees of Parliament, say sources

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 9: Congress, the principal opposition party...

    Mpox virus of West African Clade 2 confirmed in Isolated Patient: Health Ministry

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sept 9: A man who recently travelled...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Some elements don’t want India to grow, but no need to...

    Need to increase acceptance of Hindi without competing with other languages:...

    Cong likely to get chairmanship of 4 standing committees of Parliament,...