PM Modi Touts ‘Development Agenda’ Ahead of J&K Visit

NEW DLEHI, Sept 19: Prime Minister on Wednesday said he will speak about the “development agenda” of the BJP while addressing rallies in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Kathua.

“I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday's turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant. I will speak about our development agenda and seek people's blessings,” PM Modi said.