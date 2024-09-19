back to top
Search
    EntertainmentEngaging new shows to stream this week from popular platforms
    EntertainmentLatest NewsTrending

    Engaging new shows to stream this week from popular platforms

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The past week has seen several new and captivating titles released on major streaming services to keep viewers entertained. Whether you enjoy dramas, documentaries or action movies, here are some of the most promising releases recently made available.

    Debuting on Apple TV+ on September 20th is “La Maison”, a peek behind the scenes of a prestigious fashion house facing turmoil. As the founder's family is threatened by scandal, intimate family secrets and corporate power struggles are exposed.

    Netflix subscribers have a diverse slate of new options. The insightful docuseries “What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates” releases on the 18th, giving a look at visionary Bill Gates' perspectives on innovating solutions to looming challenges. “The Queen of Villains” premiering the 19th is an action-packed drama set in chaotic 1980s pro-wrestling, tracking a heroine's transformation. Emotional family drama “His Three Daughters” also arrives on the 20th.

    HBO/HBO Go viewers can check out the new DC series “The Penguin” continuing the story from last year's blockbuster “The Batman” film starting the 20th. Finally, Prime Video is launching the war thriller “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” on the 19th, telling the true story of an elite British unit tasked with dangerous missions in War 2. Enjoy your streaming this week!

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Mohammad Shafi Pandit, first Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir valley, passes away
    Next article
    PM Modi Touts ‘Development Agenda’ Ahead of J&K Visit
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Star seeks $940 million in arbitration damages from Zee over failed ICC media rights deal

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major legal development, Star India has initiated...

    Union govt attempting to ‘infringe’ on J&K political executive’s powers Cong

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 19: The Congress on Thursday attacked...

    PM Modi Touts ‘Development Agenda’ Ahead of J&K Visit

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DLEHI, Sept 19: Prime Minister on Wednesday said...

    Mohammad Shafi Pandit, first Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir valley, passes away

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 19: Mohammad Shafi Pandit, the first Muslim...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Star seeks $940 million in arbitration damages from Zee over failed...

    Union govt attempting to ‘infringe’ on J&K political executive’s powers Cong

    PM Modi Touts ‘Development Agenda’ Ahead of J&K Visit