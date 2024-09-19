Engaging new shows to stream this week from popular platforms

The past week has seen several new and captivating titles released on major streaming services to keep viewers entertained. Whether you enjoy dramas, documentaries or action movies, here are some of the most promising releases recently made available.

Debuting on Apple TV+ on September 20th is “La Maison”, a peek behind the scenes of a prestigious fashion house facing turmoil. As the founder's family business is threatened by scandal, intimate family secrets and corporate power struggles are exposed.

Netflix subscribers have a diverse slate of new options. The insightful docuseries “What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates” releases on the 18th, giving a look at technology visionary Bill Gates' perspectives on innovating solutions to looming challenges. “The Queen of Villains” premiering the 19th is an action-packed drama set in chaotic 1980s pro-wrestling, tracking a heroine's transformation. Emotional family drama “His Three Daughters” also arrives on the 20th.

HBO/HBO Go viewers can check out the new DC series “The Penguin” continuing the story from last year's blockbuster “The Batman” film starting the 20th. Finally, Prime Video is launching the war thriller “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” on the 19th, telling the true story of an elite British unit tasked with dangerous missions in World War 2. Enjoy your streaming this week!