    PM Modi to visit Laos on Oct 10-11 to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Laos on October 10 and 11 during which he will attend the 21st ASEAN- Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
    Laos is the current chair of ASEAN.
    On the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister Modi will visit Vientiane on October 10-11, the MEA said in a statement.
    During the visit, Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit being hosted by Laos as the current chair of ASEAN, it said.
    Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the two summits, according to the MEA.
    “India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision,” the MEA said.
    The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through “our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and chart the future direction of cooperation.
    “The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance,” the Ministry said. (Agencies)

