    ‘Accept verdict of people’: Iltija Mufti as she trails by 3,800 votes

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 8: PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who was trailing by more than 3,800 votes after seven rounds of counting, on Tuesday expressed “gratitude” to party workers and said she accepts “the verdict of the people”.

    The 37-year-old is in the fray from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in her first assembly polls.

    At the end of the seventh round of counting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter was trailing the Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes. Five rounds of counting are still to go.

    “I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign,” Iltija Mufti posted on X.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

