back to top
Search
    IndiaPM Modi to flag off 6 Vande Bharat trains today
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    PM Modi to flag off 6 Vande Bharat trains today

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 15: The six new routes that these trains will cover are Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah.

    The six new Vande Bharat trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on Sunday for different locations, offer faster connectivity, safe journey and a range of passenger amenities, the Railway Ministry has said.

    These new trains would also bolster the rapidly growing fleet of this modern innovation from 54 train sets to 60 with 120 trips daily covering over 280 districts across 24 states and union territories, the ministry said in the statement issued on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Modi will travel to Jharkhand today and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    “The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity,” the statement read.

    “Indigenously designed under the ‘Make in ' initiative, it offers cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers,” it added.

    The six new routes that these trains will cover are Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah.

    “With faster commute times, advanced safety features, and -class amenities, Indian Railways is setting new benchmarks in travel,” the ministry said highlighting the benefits.

    It added, “Indian Railways, a cornerstone of the nation's transportation infrastructure, is experiencing a significant transformation with the expansion of the Vande Bharat train fleet.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Arvind Kejriwal to power AAP campaign in Haryana
    Next article
    PM promises to restore statehood in J&K, hits out at dynastic politics
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Women’s Reservation Act opportunity for Congress to support aspiring women leaders: Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 15: Leader of Opposition in the...

    Development of tribals, poor, youth, women our priority: PM Modi in J’khand

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ranchi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday...

    PM Modi virtually flags off 6 Vande Bharat trains in Ranchi   

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ranchi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday...

    MoS Finance Likely To Be Convenor Of GoM On GST Compensation Cess

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 15: The Group of Ministers on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Reservation Act opportunity for Congress to support aspiring women leaders:...

    Development of tribals, poor, youth, women our priority: PM Modi in...

    PM Modi virtually flags off 6 Vande Bharat trains in Ranchi   