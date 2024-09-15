PM promises to restore statehood in J&K, hits out at dynastic politics

Jammu, Sep 15: Four days ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked “dynastic political parties” and said the elections in the UT were between three families and the youth.



Modi said the BJP would restore statehood in J&K. He said terrorism was breathing its last in J&K.



“This time, the Assembly poll in J&K is between three families and the youth. One family is the Congress, the other the National Conference (NC) and the third the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). What these three families have done to the people of J&K is nothing less than a sin,” Modi said at a rally in Doda district.

Accusing the Congress, the NC and the PDP of doing little for the welfare of the people of the erstwhile state during their regimes, Modi said, “These three families were responsible for the dire straits that J&K was in for decades. They indulged in corruption and made people struggle for their basic needs….they promoted land grabbers… these families created a situation conducive for the foundation of terrorism in the Valley and provided a safe haven for the propagation of extremism for personal gains,” he said.



At his first rally ahead of the Assembly poll, the PM promised that the BJP would restore statehood in J&K. “The work of restoration of statehood in J&K will be done by the BJP government. However, you have to be careful of those who keep snatching your rights for their selfish interests,” Modi said.

He said, “The parties you trusted here did not care about your children. They only promoted and worked for their children. The youth of J&K continued to suffer due to terrorism. The parties that promote nepotism continue to mislead you. Government jobs were given to people who had connections with these parties.”



The PM said the NC and the Congress always neglected the Jammu region. “They want to bring back Article 370, which will snatch reservation and bring back the old time of fear and corruption.”



The PM also referred to the remark made by then Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde of the Congress in which he had stated that he was scared of visiting Lal Chowk.



Eight seats in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of the Jammu region, besides parts of Kashmir, will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18. All eight candidates of the saffron party were present during the PM's rally in Doda.



The PM assured that his government would make J&K prosperous, adding that it was “Modi's guarantee”.



Reaching out to Kashmiri Pandits, the PM said the community saw the assassination of many of its members, including Tika Lal Taplu, a prominent leader.



“It has been over three decades since he was martyred by terrorists. His assassination was followed by endless atrocities against the community. The BJP raised a voice for the Pandits and worked in their interests. The J&K BJP has announced the Tika Lal Taplu scheme for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus. This will speed up the process of getting Kashmiri Hindus their rights,” he said.