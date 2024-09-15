Arvind Kejriwal to power AAP campaign in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 15:Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday chaired a key meeting on the Haryana election strategy, predicting that the poll will be unprecedented in its outcome.



Set to lead the Haryana campaign from the front, Kejriwal discussed each of the 90 seats and party candidate plans at a marathon meeting with close advisers, who said the Delhi CM gave them a mantra for victory.



Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bharadwaj attended the meeting. Pathak, party general secretary (organisation), later said AAP would soon start an extensive election campaign in Haryana.

So far, the party has projected Kejriwal's wife Sunita as the principal campaigner in Haryana. Now fresh out of jail after six months, Kejriwal will power the canvassing strategy.



“He gave us a powerful victory mantra at a high-stakes meeting today,” Pathak said.

During the meeting, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Atishi and other top leaders discussed party plans. Pathak said a plan had been formulated for campaign in each Assembly constituency of Haryana.