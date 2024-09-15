back to top
    Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J&K’s Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Mendhar/, Sep 15: An encounter broke out in a remote village in  Jammu and 's Poonch district when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, an official said on Sunday.
    Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.
    He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight.
    Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both the sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

