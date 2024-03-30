Search
PM Modi Pays Rich Tributes To Bharat Ratna Awardees
By: Northlines

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contributions of those conferred the Bharat Ratna on Saturday by President Droupadi Murmu, paying rich tributes to former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh besides other luminaries.
“Every Indian cherishes what PV Narasimha Rao Garu has done for our nation and feels proud that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna. He worked extensively to further our country's progress and modernization. He is also known as a respected scholar and thinker. His contributions will forever be cherished,” Modi said on X.
He said the Bharat Ratna for Singh is a recognition of his contributions to 's development, particularly in and rural development.
“I am sure this honour will inspire future generations to uphold the values of hard work, dedication and public service that he epitomized,” he said.
The country's highest civilian award for Karpoori Thakur is a fitting tribute to a stalwart who dedicated his life to social justice and equality, the prime minister said.
Known as a champion of the downtrodden, Thakur's contributions to the uplift of the marginalized and his relentless fight for the rights of the backward classes have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Indian society, he said.
“The Bharat Ratna to him highlights the values of inclusivity and compassion that are essential to the nation's ethos,” he said.
Referring to agronomist M S Swaminathan, Modi described him as a revered figure in the of agriculture who is is widely admired for his pioneering work and research in the field of genetics and agricultural science.
He said, “His efforts propelled India from struggle to self-sufficiency in food production. May the Bharat Ratna conferred on him inspire more people to take up research in agriculture and food security.” All the four stalwarts were bestowed the honour posthumously. Their family member received the honour for them.
Veteran BJP leader L K Advani is the only living person among the recipients of the honour this year. (Agencies)

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

