Search
BusinessHDFC Bank increases home loan interest rates marginally by up to 10-15...
Business

HDFC Bank increases home loan interest rates marginally by up to 10-15 bps – Latest rates and details

By: Northlines

Date:

HDFC Bank has increased its home loan interest rates marginally to factor in the changes after its merger with 's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. Earlier in July 2023, HDFC Bank completed its merger with HDFC making it the largest entity in the financial space in the country.

According to the latest update on HDFC Bank's website, the lender has hiked its repo-linked home loan interest rates to a higher range of 9.05% to 9.8%, which is up by 10-15 basis points from the previous rates. The bank has stated that this minor change is due to the merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd which was effective from July 1, 2023.

As part of the changes, HDFC Bank has also shifted the benchmark for its home loans from the repo rate linked lending rate (RLLR) to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR). As per RBI guidelines, all floating rate loans must be linked to an external benchmark. For HDFC Bank this external benchmark is now the one-year MCLR. Any further changes to interest rates in the future would be based on the external benchmark rate.

HDFC Bank continues to offer competitive interest rates for salaried and professional applicants. Other terms and conditions of HDFC Bank's home loans remain unchanged with attractive options for balance transfer and top-up loans. Customers can easily check their new interest rates applicable based on the EBLR on the bank's website.

Among other major lenders, ICICI Bank offers home loan interest rates in the range of 9% to 10.05%, Axis Bank offers rates from 8.75% to 9.65% and State Bank of India has home loans starting from 9.15% to 10.05%. Kotak Mahindra Bank provides loans at 8.70% interest rate. Despite the minor increase, HDFC Bank's revised rates are still within the range offered by other banks.

Previous article
Understanding Stress Fractures in Athletes and How to Prevent Bone Breakdowns
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

New rules make electronic insurance policies mandatory in India from April 1

Northlines Northlines -
In a major digital push, insurance companies will now...

Department of Telecommunications Directs Telcos to Halt USSD-Based Call Forwarding, Shift to Alternate Mode by April 15th

Northlines Northlines -
Mobile subscribers use USSD service just by dialling any...

Government Procurement Exceeds Rs 4 Trillion via Central GeM Portal in FY24

Northlines Northlines -
GeM CEO P K Singh said the procurement has...

No exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes on Apr 1

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent The facility to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Understanding Stress Fractures in Athletes and How to Prevent Bone Breakdowns

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make family a priority, attend cousin...

Julia Fox Stuns in Daring Goth-Inspired Corpse Paint Makeup During NYC...