PM Modi Pays Floral Tributes To Birsa Munda In Ranchi

Ranchi, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda in Ranchi on his birth anniversary.

He paid floral tributes to the 25-foot tall statue of the icon at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum, situated at the Old Central Jail where he had breathed his last on June 9, 1900.

Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

“Respectful tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,” Modi posted on X.

The PM is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand. Later in the day, he will visit Birsa Munda’s birthplace Ulihatu village in Khunti district.

From there, he will launch the Rs 24,000-crore project aimed at the development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). He will also launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, release the 15th installment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state. (Agencies)