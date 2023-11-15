Neglected Anganwadi Centers Raise Concerns about Defunct Block Projects

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, November 14

In a startling revelation, it has come to light that numerous Anganwadi Centers under the Social Welfare Department in Rajouri had allegedly rendered defunct for several years. The negligence is particularly evident in cases where Anganwadi workers, married in different districts, continue to hold their positions despite government regulations.

“Reports indicate that these Aganwadi Centers are merely operational on paper, with no actual workers or helpers visiting the premises. The absence of personnel has raised questions about the efficiency of the Social Welfare Department’s initiatives in the region,” said sources.

One of the glaring issues is the violation of the government initiative, which states that if a helper or worker gets married to another district, they should be automatically disengaged.

“However, it appears that a significant number of workers and helpers, despite being married inter-district, are still occupying their positions while away from the place of engagement, adversely affecting the functioning of the Anganwadi centers,” said sources.

Sources within the Social Welfare Department revealed that Project CDPO (Child Development Project Officer) officials are well aware of the defunct status of these centers but seem indifferent to addressing the issue, possibly to avoid any political pressure.

Locals of the area have called for intervention from the Mission Director of the Social Welfare Department. “A proposed measure includes scrutinizing the mobile location of Anganwadi workers to ascertain the time spent at the centers. This move aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of these essential facilities that play a crucial role in child development and maternal care,” said sources.

A senior officer within the Social Welfare Department, wishing to remain anonymous, acknowledged the severity of the situation and assured that they would look into the matter.