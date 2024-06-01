back to top
PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari
IndiaToday's Stories

PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

By: Northlines

Date:

Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu), May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started meditating at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari on Friday, where Swami Vivekananda once meditated.

Prime Minister Modi is in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit, he is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about ‘Bharat Mata'. He will continue his meditation till June 1.

PM Modi arrived at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday.

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.

This is the Southernmost tip of . Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of unity by going to Kanyakumari.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his election campaign in 's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final phase of the general elections, which will be held on June 1.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eying its third term in office, and Prime Minister Modi has extensively campaigned for his party across the length and breadth of the country.

The Prime Minister held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

 

