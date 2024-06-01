back to top
Jammu
Hr Education adopts part-time Ph.D. Policy for faculty
Hr Education adopts part-time Ph.D. Policy for faculty

Tawi, May 31: The Higher Department of Jammu has established a structured framework to support College Assistant Professors and Associate Professors in pursuing part-time Ph.D. programs while maintaining their teaching and professional responsibilities.

As per an order, the Director Colleges, J&K, will invite applications annually on March 1 from faculty members through their respective Principals.

Applicants must include a detailed statement of purpose, a plan for managing their workload, and receive Principal approval.

Thereafter, a committee, including the Director Colleges and two Nodal Principals, will evaluate applications based on potential impact on teaching and institutional duties, permitting up to 10% of faculty per subject per year to register for Ph.D. programs from UGC-recognized universities.

PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari
Voting Begins For Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
