back to top
Search
    IndiaPM Modi holds security, trade talks with Poland’s Donald Tusk en route...
    IndiaInternationalLatest News

    PM Modi holds security, trade talks with Poland’s Donald Tusk en route to war-torn Ukraine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    WARSAW, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted on Thursday (August 22, 2024) by his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk before heading to Kyiv for top-level meetings.
    Mr. Modi and Mr. Tusk met for talks on security, the war on Ukraine by 's strategic partner Russia, and invigorating bilateral ties. They were expected to make statements, and later the Indian leader is to meet with Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

     

    Ahead of his visit, Mr. Modi said Poland was India's key partner in Central Europe.
    The two leaders are expected to sign bilateral strategic cooperation agreements covering cybersecurity and the sector.
    Sitting on the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union, Poland is concerned about the two-year-old war across its eastern border. It's offered political, humanitarian and defense support to Ukraine.
    Kyiv chastised Mr. Modi for a visit to Moscow last month, during which he met and hugged President Vladimir Putin. Modi has avoided condemning Russia while emphasizing a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the meeting as a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.” He also chided Mr. Modi for hugging Mr. Putin during their meeting.
    Mr. Modi's visit to Poland also marks 70 years of official bilateral relations between New Delhi and Warsaw.
    According to figures cited by the Embassy of India, the total value of bilateral trade increased from $1.95 billion to $5.72 billion from 2013-2023, with India's exports accounting for a majority.
    Then-Indian President Pratibha Patil visited Poland in 2009, and Mr. Tusk, during his first term as Prime Minister, paid a visit to India in 2010.
    On Friday, Mr. Modi travels to Kyiv to meet with Mr. Zelensky.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Assembly Polls: Alliance with Congress final on all 90 seats, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah
    Next article
    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign ministry
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Members raise questions on provisions of Waqf bill as Parliament panel holds first meeting

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Joint Committee of Parliament...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Approves Voluntary Retirement Of Mohan Lal Kaith

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 22: The Home Department of Jammu and...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Constitutes Committee For Adoption Of Model Police Act 2006

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 22: The Home Department of  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign ministry

    Northlines Northlines -
    BEIJING, Aug 22: “China firmly opposes any country allowing...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Members raise questions on provisions of Waqf bill as Parliament panel...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Approves Voluntary Retirement Of...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Constitutes Committee For Adoption...