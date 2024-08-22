back to top
    J&K Assembly Polls: Alliance with Congress final on all 90 seats, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 22: An alliance with the Congress is final on all 90 assembly seats in   and , National Conference president Farooq Adbullah said on Thursday.
    The announcement came after Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on the National Conference leadership at Abdullah's residence.

     

    “We had a good meeting, in a cordial atmosphere. The alliance is on track and, God willing, it will run smoothly. The alliance is final. It will be signed this evening and the alliance is on all 90 seats,” Abdullah told reporters.
    The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.
    Abdullah further said, “CPI(M)'s (MY) Tarigami is also with us. I hope our people are with us too and that we win with a huge majority to improve the lives of the people.”
    Asked about Gandhi's assurance earlier in the day that it was the priority of the Congress and the bloc to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah expressed hope that full statehood with all powers would be restored.
    “Statehood is very important for all of us. This has been promised to us. This state has witnessed bad days and we hope it will be restored with its full powers. For that, we stand together with the INDIA bloc,” he said.

    6 killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in Ladakh
    PM Modi holds security, trade talks with Poland's Donald Tusk en route to war-torn Ukraine
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

