back to top
Search
    Ladakh6 killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in Ladakh
    LadakhLatest NewsLead News

    6 killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in Ladakh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 22: Six people were killed and 22 more injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in 's Leh district, officials said.

     

    The bus, taking staff members of a school to a wedding function, fell into the gorge in the Durbuk area, Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve said.
    The official said personnel of the district administration and police admitted the injured to a local hospital, where they were given first aid.
    Helicopters are being used to move the 22 injured people to the SNM Hospital and army hospital in Leh. The condition of two of those injured is critical, Sukhadeve said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Congress Says Willing To Forge Pre-Poll Alliance For Jammu And Kashmir Elections
    Next article
    J&K Assembly Polls: Alliance with Congress final on all 90 seats, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Members raise questions on provisions of Waqf bill as Parliament panel holds first meeting

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Joint Committee of Parliament...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Approves Voluntary Retirement Of Mohan Lal Kaith

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 22: The Home Department of Jammu and...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Constitutes Committee For Adoption Of Model Police Act 2006

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 22: The Home Department of  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign ministry

    Northlines Northlines -
    BEIJING, Aug 22: “China firmly opposes any country allowing...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Members raise questions on provisions of Waqf bill as Parliament panel...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Approves Voluntary Retirement Of...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Home Deptt Constitutes Committee For Adoption...