PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta In Gujarat

Gujarat, Jan 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta in Gujarat's Mahatma Mandir. PM Modi shook hands with the Nobel Peace Laureate and the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

PM Modi also met with the delegation accompanying the visiting leader.

External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were also present during the meeting.

Timor-Leste President had arrived in Gujarat on Monday to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel welcomed him at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that it is the first Head of State level visit between India and Timor-Leste. Notably, India was one of the early countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor-Leste.

In a post shared on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, “President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste welcomed by CM @Bhupendrapbjp of Gujarat as he arrives in Ahmedabad for the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit. This is the first Head of State level visit between the two countries, marking a significant milestone in bilateral partnership.”

India and Timor-Leste established diplomatic relations in January 2003 and at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7, 2023, Prime Minister announced a decision to establish an Indian Embassy in Dili the capital of Timor-Leste. The decision is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor Leste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is ‘Gateway to the Future' to celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

Upon arrival, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat's growth and created opportunities for several people.”

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister. This 10th Edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the Northeastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show. (AGENCIES)