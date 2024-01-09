Hurriyat Conference Chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Allowed To Travel To Delhi On ‘Personal’ Visit

SRINAGAR, Jan 9: Authorities here have allowed Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to travel to Delhi for a “personal” visit.

“Mirwaz-e-Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq was allowed by the state authorities to travel to New Delhi yesterday (Monday). Mirwaiz had conveyed the personal nature of his visit after which the authorities allowed him,” Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the management body of the 14th-century mosque in Srinagar, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Mirwaiz will be back (in Kashmir) in a couple of weeks,” the statement added.