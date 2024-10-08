back to top
Search
    IndiaPM Modi hails National Conference’s J-K win, says proud of BJP show
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    PM Modi hails National Conference’s J-K win, says proud of BJP show

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated   and Conference for their commendable performance in the Assembly elections and said he was proud of the BJP's performance too.
    “I thank all those who have voted for our party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas,” the PM said.
    He added these elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special.
    “They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A), and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people's belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” the PM said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Elections Draw to a Close, CEO Commends Stakeholders’ Contribution
    Next article
    J&K Elections Yield 3 Female Candidates as Winners
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Omar Abdullah Reveals INDIA Bloc’s Plan to Form Govt After Selecting Leader

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

    Govt appoints Executive Chairman of Legal Services Authorities of J&K, Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 8: On the recommendation of Chief Justice,...

    J&K Elections Yield 3 Female Candidates as Winners

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 8: Three women, including former minister Sakeena...

    J&K Elections Draw to a Close, CEO Commends Stakeholders’ Contribution

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: The  Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 have...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omar Abdullah Reveals INDIA Bloc’s Plan to Form Govt After Selecting...

    Govt appoints Executive Chairman of Legal Services Authorities of J&K, Ladakh

    J&K Elections Yield 3 Female Candidates as Winners