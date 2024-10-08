back to top
    J&K Elections Draw to a Close, CEO Commends Stakeholders' Contribution
    Jammu Kashmir

    J&K Elections Draw to a Close, CEO Commends Stakeholders’ Contribution

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 8: The  Jammu and Assembly elections 2024 have concluded successfully, marking a significant moment in the UT's democratic process.
    “This marked the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, drawing considerable attention and participation from the public”, stated Chief Electoral Officer, P K Pole.

    J&K polls BJP puts up best-ever show retains its dominance in Jammu region
    PM Modi hails National Conference’s J-K win, says proud of BJP show
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

