JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 have concluded successfully, marking a significant moment in the UT's democratic process.
“This marked the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, drawing considerable attention and participation from the public”, stated Chief Electoral Officer, P K Pole.
J&K Elections Draw to a Close, CEO Commends Stakeholders’ Contribution
Date:
