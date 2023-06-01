PM Modi grieved on bus accident in J&K

Announces ex-gratia from PMNRF

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister's office tweeted; “Expressing grief on the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”