PM Modi grants 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in J&K: Mansukh Mandaviya

By Northlines -

NEW DELHI, Nov 8: PM Modi grants 265 Diplomate of Board (DNB) Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in Jammu and .
Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweets, “PM Narendra Modi’s govt has granted 265 DNB (Diplomate of National Board) Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in J&K.”
50% of DNB PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors. The doctors of J&K are getting an opportunity of being trained in their own region. This was Phase 1 of the expansion of medical & quality medical care services. In Phase 2, more PG seats will be granted, tweets Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

