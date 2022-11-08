PM Modi grants 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in J&K: Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI, Nov 8: PM Modi grants 265 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweets, “PM Narendra Modi’s govt has granted 265 DNB (Diplomate of National Board) Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in J&K.”

50% of DNB PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors. The doctors of J&K are getting an opportunity of being trained in their own region. This was Phase 1 of the expansion of medical education & quality medical care services. In Phase 2, more PG seats will be granted, tweets Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.