PM Modi becomes first ‘active member’ of BJP

New Delhi, Oct 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first person to be enrolled as the ‘active member' of the BJP as he launched the party's ‘Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan' here.

He took his ‘Sakriya Sadasyata' (active membership) in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda and general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is convener of the nationwide membership drive.

An ‘active member' of the BJP has to enrol at least 50 persons as party members in a booth or in an assembly seats. Only active members take part in the party's organisational elections, which will begin after the membership drive ends.

Modi said on X, “Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As BJP Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today… This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress.”

Active members, Modi noted, will be eligible to contest elections for a ‘Mandal Committee' and above. At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come, he added.

Every six years, the BJP launches a fresh membership drive. Every existing BJP member is also required to enrol himself afresh, while new members are also added.