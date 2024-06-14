back to top
Search
Latest NewsPM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

By: Northlines

Date:

BARI (Italy), Jun 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership including in areas of , nuclear and space, and exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.
“Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
“The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, , climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and . They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues,” he wrote.

It is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month. The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.
During their last meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit.

Horizon 2047 Roadmap sets an ambitious and broad-ranging course for the bilateral relationship for 2047, the centenary year of India's independence.

Modi is attending the 50th G7 Summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni and will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis. (Agencies)

Previous article
NEET Scam Is Vyapam 2.0; Why Is PM Modi Silent: Congress
Next article
Karishma Tanna gives fans a peek inside her luxe abode and dreams of working with SRK
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Over 30,000 Devotees Paid Obeisance At Mela Kheer Bhawani This Time: LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
Ganderbal, Jun 14:  Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj...

Kashmiri Pandits Visit Kheer Bhawani On ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 14: A large number of Kashmiri Pandits...

NEET Scam Is Vyapam 2.0; Why Is PM Modi Silent: Congress

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 14: Stepping up its attack on...

J&K Police Rewards 5 Villagers For Foiling Cross-LoC Narcotics Smuggling Bid In Nowshera

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 14:  Five residents of  Jammu and Kashmir’s...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India look to consolidate top spot and end group stage on...

Wholesale inflation in India rises to highest level in 15 months...

The Impact of Online Gaming on the Entertainment Industry